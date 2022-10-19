Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,152 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

