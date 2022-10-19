Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.