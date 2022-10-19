Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB stock opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.61 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
