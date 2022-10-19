Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.