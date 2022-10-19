Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 0.7% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.10. 66,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.