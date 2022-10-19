Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 0.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.10. 66,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.