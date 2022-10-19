Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 0.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.10. 66,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.
The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.