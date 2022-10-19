TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $23.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

