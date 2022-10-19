TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Up 0.9%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.21. 14,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. Equities research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

About TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.