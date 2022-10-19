TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 14.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in TTEC by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

