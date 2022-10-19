Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.94-$1.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.94-1.18 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
