Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

