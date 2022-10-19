Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

