Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

