Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,908.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 111.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

