Versor Investments LP Invests $44,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

