Versor Investments LP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

