Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,593 ($19.25) per share, with a total value of £143.37 ($173.24).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,684 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £151.56 ($183.13).

On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Court acquired 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($177.38).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,654 ($19.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,728.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,756.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($30.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,067.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

