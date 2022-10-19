View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 5.6% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.13. 282,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,897,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). View had a negative return on equity of 76.22% and a negative net margin of 419.74%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
