Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 94,303 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 238,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

