Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

