Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 24,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 378,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $407.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.