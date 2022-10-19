Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 5,170 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Baozun by 27.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

