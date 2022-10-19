Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,000 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 220,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

