Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 9,756,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 938,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $262.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.37. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.