Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $162,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 429,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

