Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,480.4% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

NYSEARCA TYO opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.40.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

