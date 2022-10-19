Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $38,000 Investment in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 5,719.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

