Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 98.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 510,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 253,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

