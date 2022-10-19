Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 22,315 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.