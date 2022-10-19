Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,370 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Trading Down 2.0 %

Accuray stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 769,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $72,196. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

