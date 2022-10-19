Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 127,932 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,932 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,225. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENVX opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

