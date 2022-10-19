Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,139 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 144,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 37,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

