Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,681 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

