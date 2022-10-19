Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $150,000 Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BLU stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

