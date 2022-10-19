Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $183,000 Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a net margin of 106.50% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

