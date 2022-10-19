Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $54,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

