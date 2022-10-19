Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $80,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LABU. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 146,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,821 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

LABU opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

