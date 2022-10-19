Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in B2Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

