Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY22 guidance at $1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

