Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 5,617 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayfair Stock Up 7.2 %

W stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

