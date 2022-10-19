Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BeiGene (BGNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) recently:

10/13/2022 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $177.00.

10/12/2022 – BeiGene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BeiGene by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

