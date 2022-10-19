Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

