Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wingstop has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.57 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.55-$1.57 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wingstop by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

