Wolfspeed (WOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.08–$0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.