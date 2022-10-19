Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $57.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $236,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 126,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

