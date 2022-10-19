Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.60. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

