Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 7,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

