ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up to $41.87

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.87, but opened at $44.44. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 11,168 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

