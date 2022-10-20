10,231 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $635.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

