10,600 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.72. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

