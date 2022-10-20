11,280 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Stock Down 3.2 %

SKYW opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

